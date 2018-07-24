CEO chairs Srinagar Smart City meeting

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 23:
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Monday chaired a maiden meeting with officials of Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) after having been appointed as the new CEO of Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the Srinagar Smart City Project.
The meeting discussed the Srinagar Smart City proposal aimed at area-based development and pan city solutions which include spatial planning, better transportation, sanitation and solid waste management, digitization, seamless connectivity through smart poles, smart education among other aspects.
Dr Shah instructed the officials to identify issues facing the Srinagar city and come up with possible solutions leading to the effective implementation of proposals as proposed under the Smart City project.
He also instructed for putting the draft Srinagar Smart City proposal in public domain for public suggestions in regard to it.
The meeting was informed that major salient features of the Smart City project include sustainable transport, promoting mixed land use in area-based developments, housing and inclusiveness, creating walkable localities, preserving and developing open spaces, making governance citizen-friendly and cost-effective, giving an identity to the city, and applying smart solutions to infrastructure and services.
The Srinagar Smart City project aspires to leverage its natural and cultural heritage and tourism through innovative and inclusive solutions aimed at enhancement of quality of life for its citizens.