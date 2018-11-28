CEO chairs Ist meeting of SCAF Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 27:
CEO Special Purpose Vehicle for Srinagar Smart City Project, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Tuesday convened the first meeting of the Srinagar Smart City Advisory Forum (SCAF) constituted last month.
The meeting briefed the members of the Advisory Forum about the Smart City Project and its various details. It also discussed the areas where immediate expenditure can be made achieving tangible results as proposed under the Services and Facilities head of the Srinagar Smart City Project.
The forum was informed that various projects have been approved and different departments and executing agencies have been identified for different sub-projects under the mega project.
It was also informed that different kinds of works under the mega project are currently under process including installation of bio-toilets at major nodes, installation of air and water pollution monitoring units, running of electric buses and setting up of smart bus stations, construction of parking spaces, conservation of existing shrines and temples, upgrading of historical markets, facade restoration of heritage buildings and riverfront beautification and development of green spaces.
Dr Shah while speaking on the occasion stressed the importance of the mega project and said he expects full support and handholding from all the members. He also reiterated his instructions to all the concerned departments to ensure time-bound and result-oriented implementation of all decisions.
The Srinagar Smart City Advisory Forum has been constituted to advise and enable collaboration among various stakeholders. It comprises CEO as Convener and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Chief Engineer (EM&RE PDD), Chief Engineer R&B, Commissioner SMC, Vice Chairman SDA, Vice Chairman LAWDA, Director Tourism and Ashfaq Dug and Farooq Kathi from Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) as members. The forum will hold meetings at least once a month as per the guidelines.
The Srinagar Smart City Project envisions transforming Srinagar into an eco-friendly, resilient and socio-economically vibrant city that celebrates its natural and cultural heritage creating harmony and opportunities for all. This vision relates to the Srinagar city's profile and the unique challenges and opportunities present therein.