CEO Bandipora spots mass copying, suspends four officials

April 20, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat



Srinagar, April 19: In the aftermath of mass copying in 12th standard bi-annual examinations, the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Bandipora Wednesday suspended four officials who were designated superintendents and deputy superintendents in different centres.

CEO Bandipora Javeed Iqbal Wani told Rising Kashmir that he spotted mass copying at various centres and decided to take stern action against concerned exam duty officials.

Wani said, “I personally visited a number of examination centres and in the majority of the centres I found students mass copying which panicked me.”

According to the order issued by the CEO, dated 15-04-2019, incidents of mass copying have been observed in Examination Centres 2603, 2605, 2609, 2610.

“The same resulted in the cancellation of four papers, viz 'Chemistry, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Arabic, Persian, and Clothing for family' of Higher Secondary Examination Part-II (12th Class) Bi-Annual Session 2018-19 held on 02-04-2019 by the Board authorities, which clearly indicates lapses from Superintendents/Dy-Superintendents and supervisory staff of these Exam centres,” the order reads.

The order further said, “The Superintendents along with Dy. Superintendents and supervisory staff will explain their position regarding mass copying as reported by the inspection teams constituted by board authorities within two days positively failing which it will be deemed that you have nothing to say in your defence.”

The suspended officials include Ghulam Mustafa Sheikh posted at HSS Aloosa; Ghulam Hassan Lone (BHSS Bandipora); Azad Hussain Sheikh (HSS Aloosa) and Ghulam Rasool Mir (HSS Arin).