May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CEO Bandipora interacts with student representatives

The Department of Education on Friday organised an interaction with student representatives of several schools of Bandipora district.
The official spokesperson said the program was chaired by Chief Education Officer (CEO) Bandipora Dr Javed Iqbal. Deputy Chief Education Officer Bandipora Rafiq Ahmad Parray, heads of various education institutions School Secretaries and School Joint Secretaries were present on the occasion.
The interactive session was held to promote the active participation of students in day- to- day affairs of the schools and to take cognizance of their problems and grievances.
During the interaction, class representatives from different schools discussed issues and problems faced by them for which they sought the intervention of the higher authorities.
On the occasion, motivational lectures were delivered by several teachers focusing on imbibing leadership qualities and active listening among the students.

