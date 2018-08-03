CEO announces schedule for special revision

Srinagar, Aug 02:
The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), J&K has initiated the process of special revision of Municipal Electoral Rolls-2018 (with 01-01-2018 as qualifying date) as prescribed in the rules governing conduct of Municipal Elections.
According to CEO JK, Shaleen Kabra, the draft electoral rolls for the Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Municipal Committees shall be published on 4th August 2018.
Detailed public notices inviting claims and objections for revision of these electoral rolls, along with the details of the electoral registration officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and Polling Station Level Officers (PSLOs) shall be available on the website of CEO, J&K (www.ceojk.nic.in).
According to the CEO, date of publication of Draft Rolls will be 04 August 2018, period for filing claims and objections will be from 04 August 2018 to 13 August 2018, special camp days will be held from 05 August 2018 and 12 August 2018, disposal of claims and objections will be done on 18 August 2018, updation of rolls will be done on 28 August 2018 and final publication of electoral rolls will be done on 04 September 2018.
The claims and objections regarding addition, deletion, correction and transposition of entries can be made as per the schedule manually before the election officials as well as electronically by logging on the website http://ceojk.nic.in/efiling.