CEO announces schedule for 9-phase panchayat polls

‘Vacant ULB seats to be filled after elections’
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Oct 22:
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) ShaleenKabra Monday announced the schedule for Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir and said 187 vacant seats in the recently conducted Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls would be filled through fresh polls after the Panchayat elections.
“The Panchayat elections will conclude on December 17 and after that we would conduct polls for vacant ULB seats,” Kabra said.
He said his office did everything to reach out to voters in the ULB elections.
“The voter percentage was low but whatever was in our mandate we did. The ratio of candidates filing nomination for Srinagar Municipal wards was around 4.2 in comparison to Jammu Municipality, where the ratio was 6,”Kabra said.
He said the ratio wasn’t that bad but “people not voting is a different issue all together.”
On media not being allowed inside the polling booths during ULB elections, Kabra said the move was initiated keeping in mind the sensitivities of the voter. “An elector must feel safe and comfortable.”
On Panchayat election schedule, Kabra said, “The elections to 316 Blocks in 4483 PanchayatHalqas comprising of 35029 Panch Constituencies will be held from November 17 to December 11 in 9 phases.”
The last Panchayat elections in the State were held in 2011 after a gap of 10 years and the Panchayats completed their term in July 2016.
Kabra said with today’s announcement of poll schedule, the Model Code of Conduct shall come into force with immediate effect and the same shall apply in all Panch constituencies going to polls as also for the candidates, the political parties and the state and central governments.
He said adequate security arrangements would be put in place for the elections.
Kabra said elections would be held through ballot papers and poll timing would be from 8 am to 2 pm.
“In view of the recent amendments making direct election to Sarpanch, the electors shall cast their votes for Panch as well as Sarpanch for which two separate colours of ballot papers will be used,” he said.
He said suitable number of polling stations have been notified for each Panch constituency of a PanchayatHalqa as determined by the District Panchayat Election Officer.
According to CEO, 5854208 voters are entitled to cast their votes in Panchayat elections.
He said in Kashmir Division 2991128 voters are registered while in Jammu Division 2863080 voters are registered.
Kabra said voter slips would be distributed to voters in Urdu and English language to make them aware about their respective polling stations.
The voter identity cards would not be compulsory for casting votes, he said.
He said general observers shall be deployed to ensure free and fair elections.
Kabra said a scheme has been devised to enable migrant Kashmiri Pandits to vote in Panchayat elections through postal ballot.
He said notifications for panchayat polls would be issued on October 23, 26, 29 and November 1, 3, 6, 9, 12 and 14 respectively.
Kabra said last date for filing nominations for nine phases would be October 30, November 2, 5, 8, 10, 13, 16, 19 and 22 respectively.
“The polling will be held on November 17, 20, 24, 27 and 29 and December 1, 4, 8 and 11 respectively. The counting of votes will be taken up on the same day unless notified otherwise followed by the announcement of results,” he said adding election process would be completed on December 17.
Kabra said for greater transparency and for ease of monitoring of Election Expenses, candidates will be provided with ‘Expenditure Register’ on the day of nomination.
He said Expenditure Observers are being appointed to keep a close watch on election expenditure of the candidates.
CEO said the expenditure limits have been fixed at Rs 20000 for Sarpanch and Rs 5000 for Panch.
He said all critical events would be video-graphed and concerned Deputy Commissioners would arrange the sufficient number of video and digital cameras and camera teams for the purpose.
