Centre’s muscular policy not working at all, dialogue the only way forward: Mehbooba

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday while expressing her outrage over the killing of three Special Police Officers (SPOs) said that Central Government’s muscular policy won’t work and dialogue is the only way forward to resolve the crisis of peace and political stability in Jammu and Kashmir.
Taking to micro blogging social networking website twitter Mehbooba said “Three more policemen have lost their lives to militant bullets. Outrage, shock & condemnation will be expressed by all of us on expected lines. Unfortunately, it brings no solace to the families of the victims.”
In yet another tweet she said “clearly, with the rise in kidnapping of police personnel and their families, Centre’s muscular policy is not working at all. Dialogue, the only way forward seems to be a distant dream for now.” (KNS)