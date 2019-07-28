Centre's decision to deploy additional troops has created fear psychosis: Mehbooba

July 28, 2019 | Agencies

Alleging that Centre's decision to deploy additional 10,000 troops to the valley has created fear psychosis amongst people, former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said that Kashmir is a political problem which won’t be solved by military means.

Mehbooba said Union Government (GoI) needs to rethink and overhaul its policy.

"Centre's decision to deploy additional 10,000 troops to the valley has created fear psychosis amongst people. There is no dearth of security forces in Kashmir. J&K is a political problem which won’t be solved by military means. GOI needs to rethink & overhaul its policy," Mehbooba wrote on twitter.

Apart from forces deployed for the security of Amarnath yatra and counter-militancy operations, about 100 additional companies have been deployed in the valley.

On Saturday, Home Minister Amit Shah ordered the deployment of 10,000 paramilitary personnel for 'counter-insurgency' and for maintaining 'law and order' in the Valley, triggering fear among locals.