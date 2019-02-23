Centre to deploy 100 additional CAPF coys in JK

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The Government of India is likely to deploy at least 100 more companies of Central Armed Forces (CAPF) in Kashmir valley.
“We have to urgently deploy CAPFs in Jammu & Kashmir. It is requested to provide 100 coys of CAPFs (CRPF – 45,BSF-35,SSB-10 & ITBP 10) to Govt of J&K with immediate effect and till further orders. IG (ops), CRPF is requested to ensure immediate movement of forces in coordination with IG (ops) of all forces,” read a Ministry of Home Affairs letter to the State government.
The fresh deployment of forces in Kaahmir comes following a crackdown on Jama'at-e-Islami and ahead of hearing on Article 35A in the Supreme Court which is likely to take place on Monday.
(Representational picture)