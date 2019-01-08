About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Centre should now stop misusing CBI & NIA for political vendetta: Mehbooba

Published at January 08, 2019 12:31 PM 0Comment(s)705views


Centre should now stop misusing CBI & NIA for political vendetta: Mehbooba

Press Trust of India

Srinagar

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti welcomed the Supreme Court's decision on Tuesday to reinstate Alok Verma as CBI director, saying the apex court ruling had restored faith in independent institutions.

"Welcome SCs decision to reinstate #AlokVerma as CBI Dir. (It) reinstates belief in independent institutions of our democracy that are its pillars," Mufti said in a tweet.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the Centre should now stop "misusing" the investigative agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) for political ends.

"Time for the Central gov to stop misusing its influence to arm twist investigative agencies like (the) NIA & CBI for political vendetta," she added.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top