Centre ready for elections in J&K

Published at December 28, 2018


Agencies

New Delhi

While the Lok Sabha adopted a statutory resolution, approving the proclamation of President’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday the central government said it is ready for holding elections in the state.

"Hum elections ke liye tayar haen (We are ready for elections in the state)," Home Minister Rajnath
Singh told the House after members expressed their views on the resolution.

The Minister clarified that the polls will have to be conducted by the Election Commission
and not by the centre.

He assured that the members including the likes of Dr Farooq Abdullah of National Conference
and Congress floor leader Mallikarjun Kharge that the Union Home Ministry is ready to provide
all assistance in meeting the security requirements of the Election Commission to conduct the
polls.

