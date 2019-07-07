Centre must initiate dialogue with Hurriyat: Mehbooba

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Democratic Party president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said New Delhi must initiate dialogue with Hurriyat.

“If Hurriyat is ready today to talk then Central government should use this opportunity and must initiate to have a dialogue with Hurriyat,” she told reporters at south Kashmir’s Anantnag.

The development came days after Governor Satya Pal Malik had said that the separatists were ready for the talks. “Hurriyat leaders who once shut doors on Ram Vilas Paswan when he approached them for talks are now ready for a dialogue,” Malik said.

“Central government should take note of statements made by moderate faction of separatists that they are ready for dialogue. I don’t know with which power Central government will resolve Kashmir than talks,” she said.

“Central government is repeating the same mistake which separatists did in 2016 when a team of ministers visited Kashmir and knocked at the doors of the separatists. This time the separatists have said that they are ready for talks. I think it is better late than never,” she said.

Mufti said that if BJP wants they can solve the Kashmir issue.

“BJP has won with a great mandate in 2014 and 2019. They can solve any issue they want,” she said.

Denouncing the government’s restriction on civilians’ use of Jammu-Srinagar Highway during Amarnath Yatra, she said, “This yatra signifies brotherhood. This year the arrangements are done to irk locals. They cannot use the highways, even in an emergency they are forced to wait for pilgrims to pass.”

“This is excesses against people by the Central government. I urge the governor to take action and open the highway for locals,” she asserted.

Mufti had earlier tweeted that the Central government’s willingness to begin talks with the separatists was “better late than never.” “Dair aye durust aye (better late than never). The underlying purpose of PDP-BJP alliance was to facilitate dialogue between Government of India and all stakeholders. Tried my best to make it happen in my tenure as CM but relieved that Hurriyat has finally softened their stand (sic),” she tweeted.