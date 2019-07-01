About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 01, 2019 | Agencies

Centre moves in RS resolutions to extend Prez rule in JK for 6 months, J&K Reservation (Amendment) Bill

The Centre had no option but to extend the President's rule for six months in Jammu and Kashmir as the Election Commission intends to hold assembly polls there towards the end of the year, Home Minister Amit Shah told Rajya Sabha on Monday as he moved a statutory resolution in this regard.

The statutory resolution on extending President's rule by another six months with effect from July 3, 2019 was approved by Lok Sabha on Friday.

"After assessing the current situation, including security and religious activities, the Election Commission has decided to hold election in Jammu and Kashmir towards the end of this year. The government did not have any option but to bring this resolution," Shah said in the Upper House.

He hoped that the House will understand the circumstances and support the resolution.

With the opposition questioning the delay in holding assembly polls, Shah said assembly elections were never conducted in the past in the state during the month of Ramzan, which was from May 7 to June 4 this year.

He also cited the Amarnath Yatra from June 30 to August 15 and said the Bakarwal community also moves to higher reaches during this time and returns only in October.

J-K Governor Satypal Malik had on November 21, 2018 dissolved the 87-member assembly citing apprehensions of horse trading and lack of credible alternative for government formation.

On December 20, 2018 President's rule was imposed.

The Home Minister on Monday also moved the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, to replace an ordinance issued by the previous government.

People living along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir will get benefits of reservation in direct recruitment, promotion and admission in professional courses on a par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC).

The minister said that reservation will benefit about 3.5 lakh people living in 435 villages of the three districts -- Kathua, Samba and Jammu.

 

Latest News

Pvt schools

Pvt schools' body alleges education policy recommendations attempt to ...

Jul 01 | Press Trust of India
Sajad Lone mourns loss of lives in Kishtwar accident

Sajad Lone mourns loss of lives in Kishtwar accident

Jul 01 | Rising Kashmir News
Centre moves in RS resolutions to extend Prez rule in JK for 6 months, ...

Centre moves in RS resolutions to extend Prez rule in JK for 6 months, ...

Jul 01 | Agencies
Punishment for perpetrators of violence against doctors should be comp ...

Punishment for perpetrators of violence against doctors should be comp ...

Jul 01 | Agencies
Why no outrage against BJP Mahila Morcha statement against minority wo ...

Why no outrage against BJP Mahila Morcha statement against minority wo ...

Jul 01 | Agencies
Pak hands India list of 261 Indian prisoners in Pakistani jails

Pak hands India list of 261 Indian prisoners in Pakistani jails

Jul 01 | Press Trust of India
Sehrai expresses grief over Kishtwar road accident

Sehrai expresses grief over Kishtwar road accident

Jul 01 | Rising Kashmir News
Modi condoles loss of lives in Kishtwar bus accident

Modi condoles loss of lives in Kishtwar bus accident

Jul 01 | RK Online Desk
Kishtwar accident: Death toll reaches 35

Kishtwar accident: Death toll reaches 35

Jul 01 | Imran Shah
Kishtwar accident: Governor expresses grief over loss of lives, announ ...

Kishtwar accident: Governor expresses grief over loss of lives, announ ...

Jul 01 | RK Online Desk
SC dismisses PIL to earmark PaK, Gilgit as LS seats

SC dismisses PIL to earmark PaK, Gilgit as LS seats

Jul 01 | Press Trust of India
Dozens wounded as powerful blast rocks Afghan capital

Dozens wounded as powerful blast rocks Afghan capital

Jul 01 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Kishtwar accident heartbreaking: Mirwaiz

Kishtwar accident heartbreaking: Mirwaiz

Jul 01 | RK Online Desk
Kishtwar accident: 10 critically injured persons being airlifted to GM ...

Kishtwar accident: 10 critically injured persons being airlifted to GM ...

Jul 01 | Imran Shah
Omar, Mehbooba express grief over Kishtwar mishap

Omar, Mehbooba express grief over Kishtwar mishap

Jul 01 | RK Online Desk
Kishtwar accident: 34 passengers dead, 17 injured

Kishtwar accident: 34 passengers dead, 17 injured

Jul 01 | Imran Shah
Kishtwar accident: At least 25 passengers dead, rescue ops on

Kishtwar accident: At least 25 passengers dead, rescue ops on

Jul 01 | Imran Shah
Second batch of 4417 pilgrims leave for Amarnath yatra from Jammu

Second batch of 4417 pilgrims leave for Amarnath yatra from Jammu

Jul 01 | RK Online Desk
Casualities feared as minibus plunges into gorge in Kishtwar

Casualities feared as minibus plunges into gorge in Kishtwar

Jul 01 | RK Online Desk
Baramulla youth shot at by unknown gunmen, succumbs

Baramulla youth shot at by unknown gunmen, succumbs

Jul 01 | RK Online Desk
GoI to introduce new return system for GST on trial basis today

GoI to introduce new return system for GST on trial basis today

Jul 01 | RK Web News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 01, 2019 | Agencies

Centre moves in RS resolutions to extend Prez rule in JK for 6 months, J&K Reservation (Amendment) Bill

              

The Centre had no option but to extend the President's rule for six months in Jammu and Kashmir as the Election Commission intends to hold assembly polls there towards the end of the year, Home Minister Amit Shah told Rajya Sabha on Monday as he moved a statutory resolution in this regard.

The statutory resolution on extending President's rule by another six months with effect from July 3, 2019 was approved by Lok Sabha on Friday.

"After assessing the current situation, including security and religious activities, the Election Commission has decided to hold election in Jammu and Kashmir towards the end of this year. The government did not have any option but to bring this resolution," Shah said in the Upper House.

He hoped that the House will understand the circumstances and support the resolution.

With the opposition questioning the delay in holding assembly polls, Shah said assembly elections were never conducted in the past in the state during the month of Ramzan, which was from May 7 to June 4 this year.

He also cited the Amarnath Yatra from June 30 to August 15 and said the Bakarwal community also moves to higher reaches during this time and returns only in October.

J-K Governor Satypal Malik had on November 21, 2018 dissolved the 87-member assembly citing apprehensions of horse trading and lack of credible alternative for government formation.

On December 20, 2018 President's rule was imposed.

The Home Minister on Monday also moved the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, to replace an ordinance issued by the previous government.

People living along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir will get benefits of reservation in direct recruitment, promotion and admission in professional courses on a par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC).

The minister said that reservation will benefit about 3.5 lakh people living in 435 villages of the three districts -- Kathua, Samba and Jammu.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;