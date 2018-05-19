Centre change for written Test scheduled on May 20: JKSSB

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR:
The candidates appearing in the Objective Type Written Test for the posts of General Teachers on May 20, are intimated that the candidates taking up the exam in Government MPML Higher Secondary School, Bagh-e-Delawar Khan, Baba Damb, Srinagar (Centre Code 8113) has been shifted to University of Kashmir, Hazratbal, Srinagar, an official said on Friday.
He said that likewise, the students taking up the exam in Government Degree College, Paloura, previously functioning at old Engineering college near Commerce College, Jammu (Centre Code 9022) will read the address of the centre as Government Degree College, Paloura, Mishriwala, Jammu.
The centre located in Public High School, Baramulla (Centre Code 8302) has been shifted to Government College for Women, Baramulla and the centre located in NIELIT, Rangreth Budgam (Centre Code 8210) has been shifted to Bright Horizon Higher Secondary School, Humhama Budgam, the official added.
He said that the candidates are intimated to visit SSB website for checking the notification issued in this regard.