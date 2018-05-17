About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Centre change for SSB exams scheduled on May 20

Published at May 17, 2018


Srinagar, May 16:

 The centre located at NIELIT, Rangreth, Budgam in connection with May 20 exam to be conducted by SSB, for the post of General Teachers has been shifted to Bright Horizon Higher Secondary School, Humhama, Budgam.
Likewise, the centre located at Public High School, Baramulla, has been shifted to Government College for Women, Baramulla for the exams scheduled on May 20.
The admit cards downloaded by the candidates of these centres would be valid for the new centres. The timing of the exams as already notified will be 12.00 noon to 2.00 pm.

 

