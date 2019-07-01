Centrally sponsored projects face deliberate delay: PDP

July 01, 2019 |

Party urges Govt to mitigate hailstorm affected farms on priority

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Genal Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura on Sunday toured various areas of Char-e-Sharief constituency, expressing concern over an inordinate delay being done in the implementation of the centrally sponsored schemes.

Hanjura also questioned government's indifferent attitude towards the hardships being faced by the farms in central Kashmir, stating that even as the repeated hailstorms and untimely rainfalls have wrecked havoc to the crops, the government hasn’t till date mitigated the losses incurred by the farms. He said that such a delay being done in the disbursement of the relief is adding to the woes of the farming community, plunging them into crises and deep state of chaos.

The PDP Genal Secretary while meeting various peoples’ delegations in Char-e-Sharief also expressed grave concern the delay being done in the implementation of the centrally sponsored developmental projects like CRF, NABARD and PMGSY.

He urged the Governor to address the issue on priority and implement the projects that we approved by the PDP led government in the state. Hanjura further stated that the Prime Minister's announcement of disbursing 6000 rupees in the accounts of farms has not been implemented on ground, raising concern over paucity of the announcement.

He also stated that due to the paucity of doctors and both staff at PHC Chalyan, the local inhabitants are facing immense hardships and have to walk more than 25 kms to avail healthcare facilities. He urged the government address the issue without further delay and on priority.