Central Jail Srinagar prisoners stage day-long hunger strike

April 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The prisoners lodged in Central Jail, Srinagar Thursday ended their day-long hunger strike after intervention of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.

Official sources said prisoners started the hunger strike in the morning and their demands including transfer of jail Superintendent and withdrawal of FIR registered against them in connection with the clash during the intervening night of April 5 and 6.

The Deputy Commissioner Srinagar visited the Central Jail around 6 pm and persuaded the prisoners to call off their strike.

Recently, a five-member team of lawyers of Bar Association visited the Central jail and submitted a report before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar.

The Bar team had said inmates also demanded that FIR registered against them by the jail authorities “being an attempt to victimize them should not be allowed to be investigated until the enquiry is gets completed by the High Court.” (GNS)