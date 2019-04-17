Central Jail inmates call off strike after assurances by dist admin

April 17, 2019 | Agencies

Central Jail inmates called off their strike on Wednesday, following assurances from district administration team led by Tehsildar Khanyar Abdul Rehman Dar.



Sources told a local news agency that prisoners had decided not to meet any one and had called for strike inside prison since the recent protests inside the jail following which cases were registered against some inmates.



Talking to the news agency, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary said: "On request of Superintendent of Police, Central Jail, a Magistrate was deputed who interacted with Jail inmates. It has been reported that inmates have highlighted some issues and accordingly a team of judiciary and executive will visit them after 19 April.



Meanwhile a committee headed by SDM Sandeep Singh has already submitted its report. "Presently there is no strike," the DC said.



(KNO)