Central Govt employees, pensioners to get 2% DA

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 29:
The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved to release an additional installment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners with effect from July 1, 2018 representing an increase of 2 percent over the existing rate of 7 percent of the Basic Pay Pension to compensate for price rise.
The spokesman said the combined impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs 6112.20 crore per annum and Rs 4074.80 crore in the financial year 2018-19 for a period of eight months from July 2018 to February 2019.
This would benefit about 48.41 lakh central government employees and 62.03 lakh pensioners.
This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.