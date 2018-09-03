Central Govt diverting attention of people by raking up ‘Urban Naxalism’ issue: CPI(ML) Liberation

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 01:
Communist Party of India (ML) Liberation, J&K unit Secretary, Nirdosh Uppal, on Sunday said that the BJP-government at the centre was “diverting the attention of the people from the real issues by raking up Naxalism” for retaining power in India.
In a statement, Uppal alleged that the arrests and registration of criminal cases against civil society and Human Right activists “is a ploy of the fascist forces to divert attention of the people because BJP-government has miserable failed in providing social security and employment to common masses”.
“The BJP-government is working on the agenda of crony capitalists, who funded its election campaign for coming to power in 2014 Parliamentary elections.”
The CPI(ML) Liberation Secretary has condemned the arrests and registration of cases against the civil society activists and said that “any citizen seeking accountability of the government’s working is branded as anti-national”.
He said that these actions of the central government have “exposed their scandalous working in terms of demonetization and Goods and Services Tax (GST) implementation have played havoc with the economy of the country”.
“On the instigation of crony capitalists, the BJP-government is not willing to hold it accountable to the people for the loot of public exchequer and scandal committed in purchase of Rafael aircrafts and other purchase deals.”
He alleged that in Rafael deal, the Public Sector Undertaking namely Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was ignored and contract allotted to 10-day old private company owned by Anil Ambani, “which does not have experience and credibility in the field of aeronautical engineering”.
The CPI(ML) Liberation has appealed to the people to “defeat the fascist forces in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections”.
“Our party has launched an awareness campaign among the people about the disruptive and divisive designs of BJP-RSS combine, which are working against the socio-economic interests of the common masses of the country,” he added.