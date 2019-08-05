About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
August 05, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Center should respect aspirations of people of Kashmir: Yaseen

Urging the Centre to respect urges and aspirations of the state, Chairman PDF said that that the state of Jammu & Kashmir was an independent country upto 1947 which acceded to India on certain conditions including Article 370 and Article 35-A. He asked the center not to betray the people of the state for petty political interests.
The PDF spokesperson said speaking to a gathering of his party workers, Hakeem Yaseen said that the people of the state have acceded to India with some expectations which should be fulfilled to win their hearts and minds.
He said previous regimes in the state with the blind support of the respective central governments have been repeatedly betraying trust and faith of the people for satiating their petty gains. He said repeated betrayals with the trust of common masses have resulted in their deep alienation from the mainstream. He said need of the hour was to address the main cause of people's alienation and to punish those political parties who have ditched the people on false promises.
Hakeem Yaseen said that the blind support to some opportunistic political parties of the state during last seven decades reveal that Kashmir was put into flames by none other than India itself. He said Kashmiris are being treated just like slaves and they have been living in an environment of constant fear and panic.
He said despite solemn promises made to the people of Kashmir at the time of accession, the sword of fear about abrogation of Article 370 was kept constantly hanging over their heads. He impressed upon the center to try to win hearts of the people by love and affection instead of using military might.
Hakeem Yaseen urged the center to leave any decision on Constitutional matters on the elected government and not commit any misadventure to tinker with the constitutional guarantees of the state, which may ignite flames that cannot be doused later on.
“Center should know that Kashmir issue cannot be solved by force but dialogue and reconciliation was the best way to own it,” Hakeem Yaseen remarked. KNS

 

Latest News

Two drug peddlers arrested in Srinagar

Two drug peddlers arrested in Srinagar

Aug 04 | Agencies
Man fires at wife, shoots self, dies in Bhaderwah

Man fires at wife, shoots self, dies in Bhaderwah

Aug 04 | Agencies
Will fight attempts to abrogate Art 35-A, Art 370 with all might: NC

Will fight attempts to abrogate Art 35-A, Art 370 with all might: NC

Aug 04 | Rising Kashmir News
Police notified hoteliers not to allow All Party Meet, alleges Mehboob ...

Police notified hoteliers not to allow All Party Meet, alleges Mehboob ...

Aug 04 | Junaid Kathju
Amid rumours, IUST students leave hostels

Amid rumours, IUST students leave hostels

Aug 04 | Riyaz Bhat
Govt Advisory: Over 500 students leave Jammu by trains to hometowns

Govt Advisory: Over 500 students leave Jammu by trains to hometowns

Aug 04 | Agencies
Present times witnessing belligerent behaviour by few: CJI Ranjan Gogo ...

Present times witnessing belligerent behaviour by few: CJI Ranjan Gogo ...

Aug 04 | Press Trust of India
9 killed in Ohio shooting, assailant dead: police

9 killed in Ohio shooting, assailant dead: police

Aug 04 | PTI/AFP
Pak Army denies Indian claim of cross-LoC incursion

Pak Army denies Indian claim of cross-LoC incursion

Aug 04 | Press Trust of India
Union Health minister hopes doctors will end strike against NMC Bill

Union Health minister hopes doctors will end strike against NMC Bill

Aug 04 | Press Trust of India
Pak PM summons NSC meeting after LoC flare-up: Report

Pak PM summons NSC meeting after LoC flare-up: Report

Aug 04 | RK Web News
20 killed, 24 injured in mass shooting at Walmart store in Texas US

20 killed, 24 injured in mass shooting at Walmart store in Texas US

Aug 04 | Agencies
India test-fires Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile

India test-fires Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile

Aug 04 | Press Trust of India
HM Shah meets NSA Ajit Doval: reports

HM Shah meets NSA Ajit Doval: reports

Aug 04 | RK Online Desk
Air India reduces fare cap on Sgr-Delhi flights to under Rs 7000

Air India reduces fare cap on Sgr-Delhi flights to under Rs 7000

Aug 04 | Press Trust of India
Kashmir is about

Kashmir is about 'cherished set' of memories, Author Madhuri Vijay

Aug 04 | Press Trust of India
Former cricketer Pathan, staff asked to leave Kashmir: report

Former cricketer Pathan, staff asked to leave Kashmir: report

Aug 04 | RK Online Desk
Man killed in mysterious blast in Kupwara

Man killed in mysterious blast in Kupwara

Aug 04 | RK Online Desk
Retrieve bodies of personnel killed in Keran: Indian Army tells Pak

Retrieve bodies of personnel killed in Keran: Indian Army tells Pak

Aug 04 | RK Online Desk
US, Taliban push for peace in Afghanistan in day 2 of talks

US, Taliban push for peace in Afghanistan in day 2 of talks

Aug 04 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Anti-Corruption Bureau notice to Mehbooba over JK Bank appointments

Anti-Corruption Bureau notice to Mehbooba over JK Bank appointments

Aug 04 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
August 05, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Center should respect aspirations of people of Kashmir: Yaseen

              

Urging the Centre to respect urges and aspirations of the state, Chairman PDF said that that the state of Jammu & Kashmir was an independent country upto 1947 which acceded to India on certain conditions including Article 370 and Article 35-A. He asked the center not to betray the people of the state for petty political interests.
The PDF spokesperson said speaking to a gathering of his party workers, Hakeem Yaseen said that the people of the state have acceded to India with some expectations which should be fulfilled to win their hearts and minds.
He said previous regimes in the state with the blind support of the respective central governments have been repeatedly betraying trust and faith of the people for satiating their petty gains. He said repeated betrayals with the trust of common masses have resulted in their deep alienation from the mainstream. He said need of the hour was to address the main cause of people's alienation and to punish those political parties who have ditched the people on false promises.
Hakeem Yaseen said that the blind support to some opportunistic political parties of the state during last seven decades reveal that Kashmir was put into flames by none other than India itself. He said Kashmiris are being treated just like slaves and they have been living in an environment of constant fear and panic.
He said despite solemn promises made to the people of Kashmir at the time of accession, the sword of fear about abrogation of Article 370 was kept constantly hanging over their heads. He impressed upon the center to try to win hearts of the people by love and affection instead of using military might.
Hakeem Yaseen urged the center to leave any decision on Constitutional matters on the elected government and not commit any misadventure to tinker with the constitutional guarantees of the state, which may ignite flames that cannot be doused later on.
“Center should know that Kashmir issue cannot be solved by force but dialogue and reconciliation was the best way to own it,” Hakeem Yaseen remarked. KNS

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;