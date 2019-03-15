About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 15, 2019 | Umar Nazir

Cell phones and the radiation exposure

In recent years, there have been a lot of discussions about cell phone radiation and its impact on our bodies. Children are growing in a sea of radio-frequency radiations that never existed in human history before.

In America today, about twenty million children under the age of fourteen have cell phones. The potential harm from microwave radiation (MWR) given off by wireless devices, particularly for children and unborn babies have put them on greater risk for bodily damage.

The rate of MWR absorption is higher in children than adults because their brain tissues are more absorbent, their skulls are thinner, and their relative size is smaller. Fetuses are particularly vulnerable, because MWR exposure can lead to degeneration of the protective sheath that surrounds brain neurons.

It has been found that the brain tissue of children absorbs about two times more MWR than that of adults, and many studies have reported that the bone marrow of children absorbs 10 times more MWR than that of adults.

MWR exposure limits have remained unchanged for so many years. It has been noted that smart phone manufacturers specify the minimum distance from the body that their products must be kept so that legal limits for exposure to MWR aren't exceeded.

For laptops and tablets, the minimum distance from the body is 20 cm (about 7.8 inches). Almost all major well-designed studies ever conducted have found that those who use cell phones regularly for half an hour a day or more for a decade have a doubled risk of brain cancer, and those who began using cell phones as teenagers have four to five times more disease in less than 10 years.

Exposure to radiation from cell phones may also play a role for a growing spate of serious problems, including attention and hearing deficits, autism, behavioral changes, insomnia, ringing of the ears, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and a broad array of disturbances to the nervous system.

PREVENTIVE MEASURES

When it comes to using electronic devices, those hidden safety warnings have it right, so remember: Distance is friend for you and for your kids.

  • Don’t hold a cell phone directly up to the head. Use a headset or speakerphone to talk on the cell phone.
  • Pregnant women should keep cell phones away from their abdomen. Men should avoid keeping phones in their pocket.
  • Don’t allow children to play with or use your cell phone which has become just like a consumable commodity in our society nowadays.
  • Text instead of talk. This pings the cell phone towers for seconds rather than minutes and minimizes your radiation exposure.
  • Minimize use. Make the kids to talk less on your phone as it will make them less exposed to harmful radiations.
  • Turn off your wireless at night to minimize exposure to radiation to you and your kids.
  • Eat green vegetables and get a good night’s sleep in a dark room to enhance natural repair of DNA that may have been damaged by radiation.
  • Look for low–radiation emitting phones.
  • Keep your cell phone far away from you while sleeping or simply not using your cell phone. There is no reason for it to be close to you if you aren’t using it unless you’re expecting a call – especially if you keep it on sound, not vibrate.
  • Use a landline. If you are under the age of 20, you might scoff at this suggestion, but landlines don’t expose you to radiation. Wait to talk to your friends at your grandparent’s house on their old wall phone which has become like a fairy tale story nowadays. Your BRAIN will thank you.

 

 

 

 

In recent years, there have been a lot of discussions about cell phone radiation and its impact on our bodies. Children are growing in a sea of radio-frequency radiations that never existed in human history before.

In America today, about twenty million children under the age of fourteen have cell phones. The potential harm from microwave radiation (MWR) given off by wireless devices, particularly for children and unborn babies have put them on greater risk for bodily damage.

The rate of MWR absorption is higher in children than adults because their brain tissues are more absorbent, their skulls are thinner, and their relative size is smaller. Fetuses are particularly vulnerable, because MWR exposure can lead to degeneration of the protective sheath that surrounds brain neurons.

It has been found that the brain tissue of children absorbs about two times more MWR than that of adults, and many studies have reported that the bone marrow of children absorbs 10 times more MWR than that of adults.

MWR exposure limits have remained unchanged for so many years. It has been noted that smart phone manufacturers specify the minimum distance from the body that their products must be kept so that legal limits for exposure to MWR aren't exceeded.

For laptops and tablets, the minimum distance from the body is 20 cm (about 7.8 inches). Almost all major well-designed studies ever conducted have found that those who use cell phones regularly for half an hour a day or more for a decade have a doubled risk of brain cancer, and those who began using cell phones as teenagers have four to five times more disease in less than 10 years.

Exposure to radiation from cell phones may also play a role for a growing spate of serious problems, including attention and hearing deficits, autism, behavioral changes, insomnia, ringing of the ears, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and a broad array of disturbances to the nervous system.

PREVENTIVE MEASURES

When it comes to using electronic devices, those hidden safety warnings have it right, so remember: Distance is friend for you and for your kids.

 

 

 

 

