Celebrate Ramzaan with Del Monte, get a chance to win a trip to Dubai

May 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Campaign exclusively for the people of Kashmir

FieldFresh Foods Pvt. Ltd, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises & Del Monte Pacific Limited, announced an exclusive Ramzaan campaign for the people of the Kashmir Valley. The campaign titled ‘Del Monte Piyo, Dubai Jao, Aur Jeeto Paytm cash back’ will give customers an opportunity to win fantastic Paytm cash back, and even a trip to Dubai on making a purchase of its fruit drinks.

Del Monte announces this initiative to add an element of excitement when customers pick their favourite flavors from the market.

The ‘Del Monte Piyo, Dubai Jao, AurJeeto Paytm cashback’ offer is available on the purchase of a tray of 24 cans (180 ml or 240 ml) of fruit drinks.

The customer will find a scratch card inside the promo tray pack, and the unique code revealed on scratching will have to be entered on the Paytm weblink mentioned.

Each purchase guarantees a cashback of Rs. 20 minimum. To spice things up, two lucky winners will be treated to Weekly Bumper prizes of Rs 10,000 Paytm cashback each. The contest shall run till 30th of June, at the end of which, one person will win the Super Bumper Prize- a free trip for 2 to Dubai for 3 nights and 4 days.

Speaking on the campaign Yogesh Bellani, CEO at FieldFresh Foods Private Limited said, “We are extremely grateful with the kind of response that our canned fruit drinks have received in Kashmir over the years. Consumers have appreciated our offerings for their taste and quality. Ramzaan being a fasting and feasting festival in Kashmir, we are launching this campaign to reward our customers and thank them for showering their love towards our products. We are looking forward to make their celebration merrier with our exciting offers and strengthening our relationship with them.”