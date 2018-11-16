CEC urges DGP to trace missing Akchamal boy

JAMMU:
Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor, LAHDC Kargil, Feroz Ahmed Khan on Thursday met Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh—urging the police chief to constitute a team to trace missing boy Muhammad Hussain S/o Muhammad Akbar of Yokhma Akchamal.The CEC urged upon the DGP for the launching of the immediate search operation of the missing boy who is missing since 30th October while traveling from Kargil to Jammu in his car bearing no. HR51Z 6114 in between, Minamarg and Sonamarg.
The DGP issued on spot direction to SSP Ganderbal and SSP Kargil for deployment of operation team on spot/area to search the missing boy, whenever weather permitted. He also assured the Chairman/CEC that the police department will take all the necessary measures to search for the missing boy.
Meanwhile, the CEC has assured the family member, relatives, and villagers of the missing boy that Council will put every possible effort to trace the boy as early as possible. He has also sought co-operation of relatives and villagers of the missing boy with search operation teams and administration in this regard. The relatives of the deceased along with villagers from Akchamal has approached the CEC and sought his intervention to trace out the missing boy following which he called on DGP to look into the matter.