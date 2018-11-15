CEC LAHDC Leh reviews Agriculture, horticulture sector

LEH, NOVEMBER 14;
The Chief Executive Councilor, LAHDC Leh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal today chaired an important meeting of Agriculture and Horticulture sector and its issues related with Army yesterday evening at Council Secretariat.
Executive Councilor for Agriculture Phuntsog Stanzin, Chief Agriculture Officer Leh Tashi Tsethan, Chief Horticulture Officer Leh Tsewang Punchok, Scientist DIHAR Dr. Stobdan, Dr Namgyal Programme Coordinator SKAUST, representatives of KAZARI and members of Farmers Cooperative society Leh attended the meeting.
The meeting discussed decrease in the procurement of vegetable and fruits by Army, relaxation in specifications of sizes of potato, onion, fruits etc, and other important issues related with army aiming to fetch maximum benefit to the farmers of Ladakh. Officers of allied sectors put forth their valuable suggestions to solve various issues of farmers in days to come.
CEC, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and Executive Councilor while giving a patient hearing to the problems and issues of Farmers Cooperative Society, assured every possible intervention and support from Council to solve all the issues related with Army which is the biggest market for farmers of Ladakh. CEC J.T.N constituted a committee of officers of all the allied sector headed by Chief Agriculture Officer Leh Tashi Tsethan and directed them to submit a detail report regarding issues of farmers with Army within four days based on which Council will proceed strongly.