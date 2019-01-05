CEC LADHC pays surprise visit to District Hospital Kargil

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, JANUARY 04: -
Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmed Khan along with the Executive Councillor for Health Zakir Hussain on Friday paid a surprise visit to District Hospital Kargil and took stock of the overall functioning of the health institution.
According to an official, the CEC was accompanied by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Kargil Sonam Chosjor, Chief Medical Officer Kargil Dr Ibrahim Khan, Medical Superintendent Kargil Dr Sikander Ali Khan, doctors and other concerned officers.
The CEC and the EC Health went around different sections of the hospital and inquired from the patients and attendants about the health care facilities available to them.
Later the CEC convened a meeting with the Chief Medical Officer, Medical Superintendent, and doctors and took a brief from them about the medicare facilities being provided to the patients. He also inquired about the stock position of medicines at the hospital.
The CEC and the EC Health expressed satisfaction over the facilities available to the patients and urged upon the doctors and paramedical staff to work with zeal and dedication so as to extend best possible medicare facilities to the patients.
Meanwhile, the CEC asked the Medical Superintendent Kargil to complete the modalities with regard to the digitization of the Indoor Drug Store and OPD Ticket Section within a week’s time.