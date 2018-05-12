CEC Kargil for establishment of High Altitude Training Center in Kargil

KARGIL:
Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor (CEC) Kargil, Kacho Ahmad Ali Khan, today said that all requisite measures would be taken to accomplish the modalities for the establishment of a High-Altitude Training Center in Kargil.
The CEC said this during his visit to the Sports Authority of India Special Area Games Center at Baghe Khomeini Kargil. Executive Councilor for Youth Services and Sports, Advocate Muhammad Amir, In Charge Games Centre and senior football coach S. K. Sharma, other functionaries of the centre and several officers of the civil administration accompanied the CEC during the visit.
Underlining the potential of the district to emerge as a promising high-altitude sporting destination in the country, the CEC said that suitable land shall be identified for establishment of a High-Altitude Training Center in due course of time.
Addressing the coaches and trainees on the occasion, the CEC said that local players have immense sporting talent that need to be properly channelized so that players are appropriately groomed to compete at the national and international arena.
On the occasion, the CEC also sought suggestions with regard to sports infrastructural development and assured of redress of all genuine concerns and demands.