CEC Kargil calls on CS, Commissioner Secy PDD

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 24:
Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor, LAHDC-Kargil,Feroz Ahmed Khan called on Chief Secretary, BVR Subramanyam at Civil Secretariat, Jammu on Monday and discussed with him various developmental issues pertaining to district Kargil.
As per an official, Feroz Khan sought the intervention of State Government for allotment of land in Delhi to LAHDC-Kargil for setting up Kargil Bhawan at Dwarka. He also sought operation of air services to the district under UDAAN.
CEC also stressed for allotment of funds to meet the liabilities on developmental works in different sectors before the closure of the current financial year.
He also sought filling up of the posts of HoDs in different departments in the district which have been lying vacant for the past several years.
The Chief Secretary gave a patient hearing to all issues raised by the CEC, and assured to take requisite steps in this regard.
Meanwhile, CEC also held a meeting with Commissioner Secretary, Power Development Department (PDD) Hirdesh Kumar and discussed with him issues pertaining to the present power scenario in the district.
The CEC urged upon the Commissioner Secretary PDD to take necessary measures for early start of the Srinagar Leh Transmission Line besides to expedite the release of 2 crores additional funds projected for running HSD machines for power back up in case of power curtailments in the district during the winter season.
The Commissioner Secretary PDD informed the CEC that the Srinagar Leh Transmission Line is almost complete and is likely to be commissioned any time after final inspection on 28 December. He further said that the issue for release of additional funds has already been taken up with the Finance Department, the official added.