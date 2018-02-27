Ceasefire violation by Pak injures BSF men, India retaliates

AgenciesJammu
Two BSF personnel were among three persons, who got injured on Tuesday, as Pakistan yet again violated ceasefire by firing unprovoked on the Line of Control at Bhimber Gali area in Rajouri of Jammu and Kashmir.
"Two BSF personnel and an Army man got injured as Pakistan fired heavily on forward areas along the Line of Control in Bhimber Gali area of Rajouri," official sources here said.
"Pakistan Army on Tuesday morning at around 0845 hrs initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in BG sector along the Line of Control (LC)," Defence Spokesman said.
He said the Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively.
Pakistan had earlier fired unprovoked on Monday and Sunday, violating the ceasefire in Rajouri and Poonch districts.
(Photgraph used in this story is representational)
