Ceasefire no solution: Mirwaiz

Sameer Showkin LoneSrinagar
Hurriyat (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Thursday said the ceasefire announced by New Delhi during Ramadhan is not a solution to the reason that pushes youth to militancy.
Addressing a seminar, ‘Responsibility of Leadership in Safeguarding the Sanctity of Martyrdom’ organized by the Hurriyat (M) at its Rajbagh headquarters, Mirwaiz said that the youth of Kashmir have been pushed to the wall.
“You have pushed youth to the wall and they have picked up the gun. Ceasefire is not a solution. Look at the reasons as to why the youth have picked up the gun. The root cause of it is Kashmir issue,” MIrwaiz said.
Flanked by JKLF Chief Yasin Malik, senior Hurriyat leaders, Professor Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Lone Mirwaiz said that hartals can’t achieve our goals.
Kashmir Economic Alliance chairman Yasin Khan and representatives from trade bodies, lawyers and other sections of civil society were also present.
“Hartal is our compulsion. The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) is working to find an alternative strategy to register protest and all sections of the society to remain united to resist “all-out operations of New Delhi,” Mirwaiz said.
Earlier, Malik in his address said that New Delhi has decided to force the people of Kashmir to surrender in Lal Chowk.
“But we will resist…we will continue our resistance,” he said.