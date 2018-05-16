Ceasefire no option: LeT

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Chief Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Mahmood Shah has firmly asserted that cease-fire is no option and no thought can be given on such compromise. We deem it as sin and disgrace to the sacrifices put up in the struggle. We are the heirs of the martyrs. Opting for such choice is treachery to blood of martyrs and there is no disgrace as such.
Dr. Abdullah Ghazanwi, Spokesperson LeT quoted outfits chief Mehmooad Shah as saying: “The statement of India's interior minister is nothing but a drama. It may be a wish of India and its few sympathizers and nothing else. Bipin Rawat is of the opinion that he may threaten the Kashmiris by imposing atrocities on unarmed students. It has neither happened before nor will it happen now. We were active in the resistance before and so we will be in future.”
Mahmood Shah according to the statement, said: “We are in favor of negotiations but the talks of negotiations in presence of armed occupational forces in the region are lies.”
Mahmood Shah said that whole of Jihad Council is convinced on the leadership of Syed Salahuddin. Our mothers are supporting us by picking up the guns and we can never betray their trust.