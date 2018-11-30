Cease opportunity on Sharada Peeth, other Hindu shrines to make JK hub of CBMs: Mehbooba

‘Porous borders only way to end continuing bloodshed in Kashmir’
‘Porous borders only way to end continuing bloodshed in Kashmir’
Srinagar:
Welcoming the opening of Kartarpur corridor, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief and former Jammu and Kashmir, chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a cue from Imran Khan’s offer on opening up of Sharada Peeth hindu shrine in Pak-administered Kashmir and as well as other Hindu shrines like Katasraj.
Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS) over phone from Delhi, Mehbooba Mufti while urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cease opportunity offered to him by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said, “Though we can’t change borders but we can use borders for peace and political stability. We welcome opening up of Kartarpur corridor but keeping in view the long standing conflict over Jammu and Kashmir between India and Pakistan the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in with a big opportunity to restore peace in Kashmir.” Calling up on the Prime Minister to begin all confidence building measures from Jammu and Kashmir to end nonstop bloodshed in Kashmir, Mehbooba sought immediate initiatives on building routes of peace through Jammu and Kashmir which has been at the core of difficulties in India-Pakistan relations for last seven decades. Mehbooba also hit out at news channels for linking Kartarpur to an alleged conspiracy for creation of Khalistan and asked why allowing people a pilgrimage to Guru Nanak Dev ji’s birth place would assume such undertones. Taking to micro blogging social networking site twitter Mehbooba wrote, “It is quite amusing how some TV channels are trying to distort a gesture like Kartarpur into some kind of conspiracy to create Khalistan. One fails to understand why allowing people pilgrimage to Guru Nanak Dev ji’s birth place would assume such undertones.