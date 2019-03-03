CDI likely to withhold MCME course for 2nd consecutive year

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Mar 02:
For the second consecutive year, Craft Development Institute (CDI) Srinagar is likely to withhold admissions of Masters in Craft Management and Entrepreneurship (MCME) as the Handicrafts Department has failed to appoint faculty as per University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines.
Officials of the institute said that the issue of teaching MCME course has been taken up with the University of Kashmir (KU) authorities and is probably going to take some more time to decide whether the course will be resumed this year or not.
Aspiring students who wish to pursue the masters’ degree in Craft Management and Entrepreneurship told Rising Kashmir, this is the only course which is being taught only in CDI but due to the “lazy attitude” of authorities, their career is being put on stake.
Pertinently, MCME program was withheld last year too because CDI had failed to appoint the faculty as per the UGC guidelines in which the institute is supposed to have a full-time director and staff.
Earlier in 2018, KU had also directed the CDI to appoint the faculty as per the UGC norms.
CDI has an affiliation with KU and was established in the year 2004.
In-charge director CDI, Mir Zubair said, “We stopped the course in the year 2018 and as of now we are discussing the issue with the KU authorities to overcome it to resume it as soon as possible.”
Posts of the faculty are to be created and there are some other issues which need consideration, Zubair said adding “This process is probably going to take more time.”
He also said that their objective is that the course should run so that students won’t suffer.