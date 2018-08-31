CDF misuse

In May last year, J&K government hiked the Constituency Development Fund for legislators from Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 3 crore. Legislators are granted CDF for local area development. Funds can be utilized by the legislators as per fixed caps on different welfare and development programs in the respective areas of the legislators. In January 2018, the then Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Abdul Haq Khan while replying to a question in the legislative assembly said that the government has issued an order that authorizes legislators to utilize an amount of Rs 20 lakh from CDF to clear past liabilities. On Wednesday, Governor SP Malik announced removal of time limits for CDF. Reportedly, the decision has been taken in view of the non-utilization of substantial amount of the said funds. The decision is meant to affect all development and welfare related projects that could be managed with the funds earmarked for local area development. The decision is sound and commendable, but the government must find a permanent solution to delays and non-utilization of CDF. There are two ways the funds are being misused – one is that the funds are left untouched by some legislators till the end of the term and then used to appease and woo the votes in constituencies. The second one is that legislators are alleged to use the funds to help only workers and cadres who are associated with their own political parties. The utilization of funds lacks both accountability as well as proper monitoring. With 125 legislators in the state, a total of Rs 373 crore is spent on local area development through the legislators. CDF comes from the state purse and it is the right of every state subject to see that funds are not misused. The bitter reality is that legislators are given a freehand to use the funds as per their whims, and usually it is the voter base that derives the benefits. If legislators are using the money to forward their own interests and secure their voter bases, why should the state exchequer bear it? There have also been allegations made in the past on legislators channelizing the funds to help their kin and relatives. While the removal of the time limit may ensure that projects and welfare of the people do not suffer due to non utilization of funds, a mechanism to ensure transparency in the use of the funds has to be put in place.