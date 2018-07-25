About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

CD Srinagar organizes free medical camp

Published at July 25, 2018


SRINAGAR, JULY 24:

 Civil Defence Srinagar organized one-day free medical camp at Shariefabad HMT Srinagar today.
An expert team comprising medical officers, psychiatrist, clinical psychologist, counsellors, social workers, meditation therapists and field workers took part in the programme.
A large number of people were treated by the concerned doctors and medicines were distributed free of cost as per prescriptions.
Specialists of different hospitals, radiologists, physicians remained busy in treatment during the day-long free medical camp along with their expert teams.
Deputy SP, Deputy Controller Civil Defence, Nighat Aman was the chief organizer of the camp.

 

