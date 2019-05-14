About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 14, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

CCV footage sent for forensic test, charge-sheet likely in few days

The CCTV footage in which BJP MLC Vikram Randhawa in presence of State President Ravinder Raina were purportedly seen trying to bribe journalists in Leh is being sent for forensic test for authentication.
Sources said the chargesheet against the BJP leaders is likely to be filed once final report of the test is received by the police.
“The investigation is almost over. Police is only waiting for the report of the forensic test before making the next move,” they said. “The chargesheet is likely to be filed in few days.”
On May 3, the Press Club of Leh (PCL) in a written complaint to authorities had alleged that BJP MLC Vikram Randhawa in presence of State BJP President Ravinder Raina tried to bribe four of its members to get favourable coverage during the Lok Sabha polls for Ladakh seat.
Seven journalists from PCL wrote a letter to local Station House Officer (SHO) and asked him to register an FIR against Raina and Randhawa for “violating the Model Code of Conduct and also for their attempt to bribe media persons of Ladakh”.
The incident was also caught on hotel’s CCTV camera and the video went viral on social media.
In the CCTV clip, Randhawa is seen handing out white envelopes to journalists. The video also shows journalist leaving their envelopes on the table.
After receiving the complaint, District Election Officer (DEO) Leh and Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa had approached the district court through police and sought directions for registration of an FIR in the matter.
The court had directed police to take action against the culprits following which the police had filed an FIR against the party.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, SSP Leh Surgan Shukla said the investigation is going on.
“We are waiting for the forensic report,” she said.
The political parties are demanding stern against the BJP leaders involved in the incident.

