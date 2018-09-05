CCTV cameras to be installed at prominent places of worship in Srinagar

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

September 05, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Sep04:

District Magistrate Srinagar, Dr Syed AbidRasheed Shah, Tuesday ordered for installation of CCTV cameras in and around all prominent shrines, mosques and temples in the district.
The order issued here instructs the J&K Muslim Wakf Board and concerned mosque management committees and trustees of temples to ensure installation of CCTV cameras in and around the said places of worship.
The order has been issued to ensure discouragement of untoward incidents and vigil in view of the importance of these places of worships for devotees in the district.

 

 

