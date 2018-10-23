CCIK urges Govt to involve local entrepreneurs in Saphhire extraction

Srinagar:
Reacting to news item, regarding “Constitutition of Committee for Commercial Exploitation of Sapphire” in J&K, for exploration and exploitation of Sapphire mines in Paddar, Kishtwar, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry- Kashmir (CCIK) urged administration that the local enterprise should be involved in the said industry rather than handing it over to outside agencies.
In a statement issued, CCIK said this will present job opportunity to the local enterprise and local youth, and also ensure that the right of the locals on their natural resources is foremost.
“As usual an outside agency is being unduly benefitted even though the local entrepreneurs’ are more than qualified for executing this kind of work. This fact stands established with all the concerned departments of the local government. This is deprivation of job and benefit to the local people,” reads the statement.
“The formation of the said committee smells foul as most of the members of this committee are not professionals and do not have any know how of the job. This is again an attempt to plunder our natural resources as has been done earlier in the case of our water resources which are being looted without any substantial benefit to us.”