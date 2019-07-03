CCIK seeks bailout for tourism sector

July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Says negative publicity, travel advisories severely dented tourist flow

Taking note of the dismal tourist flow to Kashmir, Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industries-Kashmir (CCIK) said the state and the central government need to bail out tourism sector non-refundable financial assistance.

The chambers said the business sectors especially travel and hospitality sector couldn’t revive since 2016.

It said due to massive negative publicity by some section of the national media many tour operators and travel agents outside the state have stopped promoting Kashmir resulting in lowest ever tourist flow this summer.

The chamber further said Kashmir already has adverse travel advisories in many international markets making it difficult to attract travellers from the countries like UK, USA, Germany, France etc.

“There have been more advisories from Malaysia, South Africa, Thailand etc which were emerging as new markets for Kashmir.”

CCIK further said GST has made holidaying in Kashmir expensive as hotels, guest houses, houseboats, restaurants and even the tour operator services have to add these extra to the tour packages.

The CCIK members further said that hotels, resorts, restaurants, guest houses, houseboats, home stays, cafés, a handicraft shops, transport, shikars are at the verge of closure due to the continuous financial losses and ‘economic blockade’ from across India.

CCI said under such circumstances it is impossible to survive in present conditions and businessmen are not able repay bank loans with increasing interests from various financial institutions.

“On top of this power tariffs are very high. Whereas tourism has been announced to avail industrial benefits, these are not forth coming to this industry yet.”

CCIK said in 2004 the then Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee had considered room-wise financial assistance to various categories of hotels as listed in Tourism Department for revival and refurbishment of the properties.

CCIK has urged that similar kind of approach needs to be adopted now in the way of cash assistance to the various categories of accommodation for each room as was done in 2004, “but this time around it has to be ex-gratia and non-refundable cash support to them till the tourism industry shows some signs of health. The quantum of support for each room should be worked out with the stakeholders.”