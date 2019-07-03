About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CCIK seeks bailout for tourism sector

Says negative publicity, travel advisories severely dented tourist flow

Taking note of the dismal tourist flow to Kashmir, Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industries-Kashmir (CCIK) said the state and the central government need to bail out tourism sector non-refundable financial assistance.
The chambers said the business sectors especially travel and hospitality sector couldn’t revive since 2016.
It said due to massive negative publicity by some section of the national media many tour operators and travel agents outside the state have stopped promoting Kashmir resulting in lowest ever tourist flow this summer.
The chamber further said Kashmir already has adverse travel advisories in many international markets making it difficult to attract travellers from the countries like UK, USA, Germany, France etc.
“There have been more advisories from Malaysia, South Africa, Thailand etc which were emerging as new markets for Kashmir.”
CCIK further said GST has made holidaying in Kashmir expensive as hotels, guest houses, houseboats, restaurants and even the tour operator services have to add these extra to the tour packages.
The CCIK members further said that hotels, resorts, restaurants, guest houses, houseboats, home stays, cafés, a handicraft shops, transport, shikars are at the verge of closure due to the continuous financial losses and ‘economic blockade’ from across India.
CCI said under such circumstances it is impossible to survive in present conditions and businessmen are not able repay bank loans with increasing interests from various financial institutions.
“On top of this power tariffs are very high. Whereas tourism has been announced to avail industrial benefits, these are not forth coming to this industry yet.”
CCIK said in 2004 the then Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee had considered room-wise financial assistance to various categories of hotels as listed in Tourism Department for revival and refurbishment of the properties.
CCIK has urged that similar kind of approach needs to be adopted now in the way of cash assistance to the various categories of accommodation for each room as was done in 2004, “but this time around it has to be ex-gratia and non-refundable cash support to them till the tourism industry shows some signs of health. The quantum of support for each room should be worked out with the stakeholders.”

Latest News

Police approaches CBI for issuance of Red Corner Notice against Shujaa ...

Police approaches CBI for issuance of Red Corner Notice against Shujaa ...

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
Sand miners attack two forest officials in Bandipora

Sand miners attack two forest officials in Bandipora

Jul 02 | Agencies
3 killed as van rams into Army vehicle in Samba

3 killed as van rams into Army vehicle in Samba

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
Police arrest five gamblers in Srinagar

Police arrest five gamblers in Srinagar

Jul 02 | Agencies
4 of 5 militants involved in Pulwama attack killed, 1 arrested: GoI

4 of 5 militants involved in Pulwama attack killed, 1 arrested: GoI

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
Why do Karnah, Karen and Uri grab headlines only in war days: Er Rashe ...

Why do Karnah, Karen and Uri grab headlines only in war days: Er Rashe ...

Jul 02 | Rising Kashmir News
Yatra: civilian traffic movement on highway banned for 5 hours on 97 k ...

Yatra: civilian traffic movement on highway banned for 5 hours on 97 k ...

Jul 02 | Agencies
GoI looking into overpricing of bottled water, packaged food

GoI looking into overpricing of bottled water, packaged food

Jul 02 | Agencies
US Senate passes legislative provision to give India NATO ally-like st ...

US Senate passes legislative provision to give India NATO ally-like st ...

Jul 02 | RK Web News
Third batch of 4,823 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath yatra

Third batch of 4,823 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath yatra

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
Cable car employee among five held for theft in Gulmarg: Police

Cable car employee among five held for theft in Gulmarg: Police

Jul 02 | Noor ul Haq
Amarnath yatri from UP dies due to cardiac arrest

Amarnath yatri from UP dies due to cardiac arrest

Jul 02 | RK Online Desk
Drug peddler held with over 6 kg Ganja in Jammu

Drug peddler held with over 6 kg Ganja in Jammu

Jul 02 | Rising Kashmir News
India projected to lose 5.8 % of working hours in 2030: UN labour agen ...

India projected to lose 5.8 % of working hours in 2030: UN labour agen ...

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
India pledges to contribute USD 5 million in 2019 to UN Palestine refu ...

India pledges to contribute USD 5 million in 2019 to UN Palestine refu ...

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
US-China trade talks already begun: Trump

US-China trade talks already begun: Trump

Jul 02 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Three killed, four injured in Samba road mishap

Three killed, four injured in Samba road mishap

Jul 02 | RK Online Desk
Police files 2 FIRs in Kishtwar accident, PMGSY officials; doctors boo ...

Police files 2 FIRs in Kishtwar accident, PMGSY officials; doctors boo ...

Jul 02 | Imran Shah
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CCIK seeks bailout for tourism sector

Says negative publicity, travel advisories severely dented tourist flow

              

Taking note of the dismal tourist flow to Kashmir, Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industries-Kashmir (CCIK) said the state and the central government need to bail out tourism sector non-refundable financial assistance.
The chambers said the business sectors especially travel and hospitality sector couldn’t revive since 2016.
It said due to massive negative publicity by some section of the national media many tour operators and travel agents outside the state have stopped promoting Kashmir resulting in lowest ever tourist flow this summer.
The chamber further said Kashmir already has adverse travel advisories in many international markets making it difficult to attract travellers from the countries like UK, USA, Germany, France etc.
“There have been more advisories from Malaysia, South Africa, Thailand etc which were emerging as new markets for Kashmir.”
CCIK further said GST has made holidaying in Kashmir expensive as hotels, guest houses, houseboats, restaurants and even the tour operator services have to add these extra to the tour packages.
The CCIK members further said that hotels, resorts, restaurants, guest houses, houseboats, home stays, cafés, a handicraft shops, transport, shikars are at the verge of closure due to the continuous financial losses and ‘economic blockade’ from across India.
CCI said under such circumstances it is impossible to survive in present conditions and businessmen are not able repay bank loans with increasing interests from various financial institutions.
“On top of this power tariffs are very high. Whereas tourism has been announced to avail industrial benefits, these are not forth coming to this industry yet.”
CCIK said in 2004 the then Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee had considered room-wise financial assistance to various categories of hotels as listed in Tourism Department for revival and refurbishment of the properties.
CCIK has urged that similar kind of approach needs to be adopted now in the way of cash assistance to the various categories of accommodation for each room as was done in 2004, “but this time around it has to be ex-gratia and non-refundable cash support to them till the tourism industry shows some signs of health. The quantum of support for each room should be worked out with the stakeholders.”

News From Rising Kashmir

;