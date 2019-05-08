CCIK seeks accountability in Wakf Board functioning

May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

President of Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industries-Kashmir (CCIK) Ghuhlam Mohi-ud-dn Khan has expressed concern over the functioning in J&K Wakf Board.

CCIK President said the people at the helm of affairs of the Board are not functioning on the expected lines.

Khan has sought government intervention in working of the J&K Wakf Board.

The President said that the State Government should ask for some accountability from the Board as its working has turned questionable\.

He said the board was established in 1940 as Muslim Auqaf Trust with an objective to help needy and downtrodden sections of Muslims in the State, later rechristened as J&K Wakf Board.

“But there has been hardly any visible help in that direction. The unprofessional attitude of the Board towards traders and business federations has also contributed towards its unpleasant functioning.”

Khan said that this had taken a toll on the productivity of the trust.

He also said that the board should take a cue from various other religious organizations operating and functioning in J&K, which by prudent use of their resources have been able to create a good social sector infrastructure base.

The President submits to the powers that be to take corrective steps for its rejuvenation.