CCIK opposes handing over Rattle Hydroelectric Power Project to PSU

Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIK) has expressed concern over State Administrative Council’s (SAC) decision to handover the 850 MW Rattle Hydroelectric Power Project to an unknown PSU of Govt. of India.
In a statement, CCIK said nothing is clear about the terms and conditions on which this prestigious project is being handed over to the PSU.
CCIK further said it is continuous agenda of the Government of India to deprive people of J&K of their natural wealth and resources.
“From the last 70 years our natural resources be it water, forest, minerals are being looted with a minimal benefit to the people to whom these belong to,” the CCIK statement read.
The statement said it is pity that the people of J&K are facing acute shortage of electricity in the harsh months of winter though thousands of mega watts of power are being produced from the water resources which are assets of the local people.
“It would not be out of place to mention that most of our older generation, sick and children die in the winter months for want of heating arrangement in the absence of electricity.”
It said the Rattle project has already got all sanctions and approval of the World Bank and can be built and handled by our State’s engineers and J&K State Power Development Corporation (JKSPDC) who are competent enough which they have aptly proved by developing another prestigious project 900MW Bhagliar Hydroelectric Power Project.
The Chamber of Commerce and Industries-Kashmir (CCIK) said it opposes the move of the State Administration Council (SAC) to handover the project to the unknown PSU.
“It will be in the fitness of things to let the JKSPDC to build the project and generation of electricity should be kept only for use of the local people which will to some extent lessen our suffering, which we are going through otherwise.”