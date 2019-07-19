CCIK hails Div Com for downtown traffic management plans

July 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘Remove bottlenecks from Nawa Bazaar to Pathar Masjid’

Associated Chamber of Commerce and industries-Kashmir (CCIK) hailed the initiatives taken by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to speed up land acquisition for traffic management in downtown areas.

In a statement, CCIK urged that the road from Nawa Bazaar Bridge to Pather Masjid also has bottlenecks which were also in acquisition list as earmarked in 1975 should removed immediately.

“The long pending issue of Qamarwari Bridge which connected North Kashmir link road to main SKIMS Soura the work of this opposite bridge should also speed up as it resolves the problem of severe traffic jams in peak hours and other interiors areas of down town need to be reviewed.”