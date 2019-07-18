About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CCIK expresses concern over exhibitions at Boulevard

The Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industries-Kashmir (CCIK) has voiced strong concern against exhibitions held at Boulevard Road by the Evacuee Property Department. A statement from the CCIK said the piece of land at tourist hub Boulevard is a nuisance for one and all. “Being a no- construction zone, the Evacuee Property Department has found a novel way to generate revenue by renting it out periodically for exhibitions. This not only creates noise pollution but hinders smooth traffic flow which leads to jams, besides all the filth and polythene ultimately reach to Dal lake.” The statement said that all the laws for the protection/ preservation of famous water body Dal Lake are defeated by none other than the Evacuee Property Department. On several occasions, the lakes and waterways authority, the traffic department stopped the ongoing exhibition half a way under relevant provisions of the law. “Unfortunately, the officials often get transferred and the new officials without ascertaining the facts and fragile location of the site go ahead with such misadventures. It seems the facts about the resentment from LAWDA, traffic department, CCIK and public in general are concealed. It is in place to mention that the High Court directions under order dated 24-08-2005 in a PIL titled Syed Tahir Iqbal v/s State and Others are being violated,” said the statement. The CCIK has reiterated its request to convert this patch of land into a sitting place for walking tourists with all season ornamental flowers. “This will not only be environment friendly but an attraction and a facility to the tourists. We appeal the LAWDA and District Magistrate Srinagar to get the proposed exhibition canceled forthwith,” the statement said.

