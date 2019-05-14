CCIK delegation calls on Advisor Ganai

May 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A delegation of Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Kashmir, called on Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, in his office today.

During the meeting, the delegation brought various issues related to the promotion of trade and industry in the notice of the Advisor. They also raised demand for streamlining movement of trucks on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

The Advisor assured the deputation of looking into their demands for proper redressal. He also urged the Chamber to promote women entrepreneurship, especially in Horticulture and Floriculture sectors and suggested linkages with training institutes like J&K EDI for proper hand-holding of prospective entrepreneurs.

The delegation comprised President CCI Ghulam Mohiuddin Khan, President Goods & Transport Companies Association Mohammad Sidiq Ronga, Treasuer CCI Kysar besides Members Showkat Ahmed and Bashir Ahmed Beigh.