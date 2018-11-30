About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

CCIK concerned over killings

Published at November 30, 2018 12:27 AM 0Comment(s)210views


Srinagar, Nov 29L:

Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir (CCIK) has noted it with concern the regular killings in Kashmir.
In a statement, CCIK said Kashmir has been turned into a mourning state and every village is carrying coffins of the young ones on regular basis.
It said government of India is using power of muscle against civilians instead of trying to improve the situations here and brining peace in the Valley.
CCIK said youth are the assets and the nation and authorities are duty bound to provide them dignity so that they aspire for best life.
CCIK also urged governor to roll back SAC decision on J&K Bank which has been doing great job as an independently.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top