CCIK concerned over killings

Srinagar, Nov 29L:
Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir (CCIK) has noted it with concern the regular killings in Kashmir.
In a statement, CCIK said Kashmir has been turned into a mourning state and every village is carrying coffins of the young ones on regular basis.
It said government of India is using power of muscle against civilians instead of trying to improve the situations here and brining peace in the Valley.
CCIK said youth are the assets and the nation and authorities are duty bound to provide them dignity so that they aspire for best life.
CCIK also urged governor to roll back SAC decision on J&K Bank which has been doing great job as an independently.