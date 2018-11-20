CCIK concerned over admin failure

Urges govt to regulate city traffic, essential commodities prices
Urges govt to regulate city traffic, essential commodities prices
Rising Kashmir News
Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir (CCIK) has noted with concern the traffic mess Srinagar city is engulfed in even after the shifting of the Darbar Move.
CCIK said traffic police has failed to regulate traffic in Srinagar especially in downtown areas.
In a statement CCIK said traffic police is seen busy more in minting money by fining people than regulating traffic.
“Men in blue are not interested in regulating traffic at crucial junctions in the city especially in downtown which has caused lot of inconveniences to the people. They are seen only stopping vehicles and fining them,” said CCIK, in the statement.
CCIK also expressed its concern over the regular expenses incurred on beautification of the Jhelum Bund without effective planning.
It said there was a need of Jhelum beautification with a proper planning and not by wasting public money on regular basis.
CCIK also noted with concern the harassment meted out to the traders by Commercial Tax officials.
It urged Commissioner CT Department to provide space to the traders who have already been affected with the dismal economic activities since 2014 floods and subsequent disturbances in the Valley.
The Chamber has also drawn the attention of the authorities towards non-regulation of the prices of the essential commodities in market.
It said they have received complaints from the consumers about essential eatables sold in the market without any government fixed prices.
CCIK Secretary General has appealed governor administration to look into the matter and provide relief to the commoners.