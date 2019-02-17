CCIK calls for security to minorities

Rising Kashmir News
Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industries-Kashmir Saturday condemned the harassment and vandalism being meted out to Kashmiri employees, businessmen, patients and also students outside valley.
In an emergency meeting of its office bearers, senior members and executive committee, CCIK called upon the authorities to fully ensure the safety and well being of minorities in Jammu and elsewhere in India.
In a statement, it said CCIK met with its president Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Khan in Chair to deliberate upon the aftermath of bloody happening in Pulwama the other day.
CCIK condemned the bloodshed of any kind and members expressed solidarity with brethren outside the valley who are facing the wrath of miscreants in Jammu and elsewhere in India.
The members were dismayed and pained by the reports appearing in the press and other media about the harassment and vandalism being meted out to Kashmiri employees, businessmen, patients and also students outside valley.
"It was shocking to see property of minorities being destroyed while the law enforcement agencies stood as mere spectators. It is beyond imagination that in spite of calls being given by various trade bodies and groups of Jammu no action was taken by the authorities to safeguard the minorities and their properties. It is a miracle that no loss of life has been reported as of now."