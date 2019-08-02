CCIK anguished over water-logging in city

August 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industries-Kashmir (CCIK) has expressed its serious concern over water logging in business hub of Srinagar City.

In a statement, CCIK said it is very unfortunate that an hour of rainfall has flooded Srinagar city exposing fragile drainage system of Srinagar city and tall claims of the district administrations.

“It was difficult for the common people to walk on various city roads even in the commercial hub Lal Chowk, Residency Road, MA Road and Rajbagh which remained deluged.

CCIK said they received calls from various business houses regarding the flood like situation which has resulted in the shutdown of business for hours.

“The goods in shops were partially damaged and the people in the different parts of city were seen up in arms against Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) for failing to reach out to the water lodged areas especially Lal Chowk which caused huge inconvenience to the shopkeepers, commuters and drivers which also resulted in traffic mess.”

CCIK has requested Governor to look into the matter on priority basis so that inconvenience caused to the public due to rain will be resolved.