CCI Jammu calls for end to restrictions on highway

July 06, 2019 | SYED AMJAD SHAH

‘Unnecessary curbs damaging business, causing misery to locals’

Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCI) Jammu on Friday asked the state administration to lift restriction on movement of civilian traffic saying it has damaged their business and caused many problems to common masses.

The Jammu and Kashmir government had on Monday banned civilian traffic movement for five hours daily on Jammu-Srinagar highway to allow unrestricted access to Amarnath yatris.

“If restriction on traffic movement is not lifted in few days, we will organize a meeting to decide further course of action,” threatened CCI Jammu, president, Rakesh Gupta.

Gupta while speaking to media at Chamber House said that due to restrictions the businessmen have been facing problems as the goods loaded on trucks remain stuck on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. “ We incur losses when the goods get delayed,” he added.

Earlier, when similar restriction was imposed during movement of security forces on the highway, he said, the business community remained mum because of security reasons. “But, it seems that the state administration has made it a routine now, and it would not be allowed,” he added.

“The restrictions must be lifted immediately in the interest of the people and businessmen particularly.”

Gupta alleged that the state administration has failed to protect 250 kg long Jammu-Srinagar highway. “And now, they are imposing restrictions which will not be tolerated. We are incurring losses in lakhs of rupees due to theses restrictions. Delivery of goods is delayed and perishable items get completely damaged due to the delay,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, he demanded also removal of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Bashir Ahmed Khan, for his alleged involvement in Gulmarg land Scam.

“The extension to Khan is a slap on the investigating agencies and judicial system of the State. His extension should be taken back,” Gupta said, while stating that “Pen in the hands of corrupt babus is more dangerous, than separatists and militants.”

It should be noted that traffic police inspector general Alok Kumar had said that no vehicle movement will be allowed between Nashri and Qazigund between 10 am to 3 pm. “The up and down yatri [pilgrim] convoys will cross the Nashri-Qazigund stretch in the same time period,” he said in an order.

The train services along the stretch were also be restricted. Officials said passes would be issued for emergency use of the stretch during the duration of the pilgrimage.

