CCG endorses ceasefire demand, says GoI must initiate 'purposeful' dialogue

Published at May 12, 2018 06:04 PM 0Comment(s)1347views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The Concerned Citizens' Group (CCG) Saturday endorsed the joint demand of the political parties of Jammu Kashmir for a ceasefire during the sacred month of Ramazan.

CCG said that the forces must observe the ceasefire strictly and should fire only when fired upon.

It said that the Government of India must initiate a purposeful dialogue in the meanwhile with all stakeholders in a time-bound manner. 

“We also appeal to all concerned in JK to abjure violence during Ramazan as well as the ensuing Amarnath Yatra and respond positively to the initiative of the government if it takes such an initiative,” CCG said.

Yashwant Sinha, Wajahat Habibullah, Kapil Kak, Bharat Bhushan and Sushobha Barve are the core members of the CCG.

